Govt. will foster innovation on campuses, says Bindu

Reforms in higher education sector on the anvil

The government is focusing on enhancing the campus-based start-up ecosystem to foster innovation among young talents, according to R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education.

Students need to take up new generation courses in niche areas to catch up with the growing opportunities in the fields of science and technology, she said in her inaugural address at the countdown to the 2025 centenary of St. Teresa's College here on Thursday. She released the centenary logo on the occasion.

Recalling that the incubation facility for students at the Cochin University of Science and Technology has been successful in coming out with product-based start-ups, the Minister said that the government would support the initiatives to set up incubation and translational research centres in universities. "Higher Education sector is among the top priority areas of the government and the Budget for 2022-23 had earmarked about ₹1,000-crore support for various projects," she said.

The Minister said that her department would roll out reforms in the higher education sector based on the recommendations made by the three expert committees constituted by the government. "The final report is expected to be ready soon. We will usher in curriculum and other changes in tune with the suggestions by the committees," she said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said that the Kochi Corporation would support the eco-friendly initiatives like making toys out of discarded clothes undertaken by the eco club in the college. “We hope that St. Teresa’s would join the social development programmes launched by the corporation,” he said.

Sr. Vinitha, Provincial Superior and Manager, said that various plans have been chalked out as part of the centenary year of the college in 2025. "We would foster linkages with the community by coming out with projects that would be in tune with the National Education Policy of the Central government," she said.

St. Teresa's College, which was established on June 15, 1925, had won the 45th rank in the latest round of ranking under the National Institutional Ranking Framework.