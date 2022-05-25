Govt will act tough against communal elements, says CM

May 25, 2022 20:46 IST

‘Majority and minority communalism equally detrimental for State’

The LDF government will take a tough stand against communal elements, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking at a Thrikakkara byelection campaign meeting of the LDF candidate Jo Joseph, Mr. Vijayan said both majority and minority communalism were equally against the best interests of the people and the State.

Both majority and the minority communal forces were keen to reap benefits of communal violence and conflicts. The State and the people would be the ultimate losers in such events, he said.

Referring to the controversial sloganeering at a recent rally of the SDPI in Alapuzha, Mr. Vijayan said the 10-year-old boy had raised highly volatile, communally coloured and provocative slogans capable of spreading communal hatred at the meeting. Those who took part in the procession also raised the slogans raised by the boy, he said.

The child was too young to understand the gravity of the slogans. Someone made the child raise the provocative slogans. The police have acted tough in the case and arrested the man who carried the boy on his shoulders and the organisers of the event. All those who raised the slogans will be arrested, he said.

Referring to the arrest of former legislator P.C. George in Kochi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said Mr. George had made hate speeches while addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram as soon as a trial court let him off on an anticipatory bail.

Mr. George continued his communal tirade in Kochi and made use of a place of worship to air his hate speech. The police arrested him after the trial court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled the bail. The LDF government will guard the secular credentials of the State and will not allow any move that would weaken its secular fabric, he said.

Referring to the controversy over the survivor in the actor rape case moving the Kerala High Court against the government, Mr. Vijayan assured the womenfolk of the State that the government will not allow anyone to sabotage the investigation in the case.

The Chief Minister accused a section of the media of attempting to spread misunderstanding regarding the case. One channel reported that further investigation in the case was being stopped.

The next day, they came out with another report that the government acted under pressure and decided not to close the investigation. It was the government that approached the trial court, the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court seeking more time for completing the investigation, he said.