Govt. warns of action against dumping of septic tank waste

Kochi

04 November 2021 01:04 IST

Surveillance to be stepped up in Brahmapuram and Willingdon Island areas

The government has warned of stringent action against those dumping septic tank waste at Brahmapuram and on Willingdon Island.

Government departments and agencies have been directed to step up surveillance in these regions after illegal dumping of septic tank waste, especially in the night hours, went up recently. A joint task force comprising representatives of the Kochi Corporation, police, State Pollution Control Board and Health Department was formed to conduct surprise inspections and seize vehicles involved in transporting waste in violation of rules.

The government has asked the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation to complete the annual maintenance of the faecal sludge treatment plant at Brahmapuram. The sludge could be taken to the plant on Willingdon Island, which is functioning only at 50% of the capacity, till the work is completed. The regional performance audit officer has to verify records and assess the extent of the capacity utilisation of the plant on Willingdon Island.

On the removal of legacy waste from the Brahmapuram dumping site, the government has asked the corporation Secretary to submit a status report. It had earlier approved the tipping fee of ₹3,550 per tonne offered by the consortium led by Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd for developing an Integrated Solid Waste Management Project at Brahmapuram. The proposal is to set up a waste-to-energy plant having a capacity of 300 tonnes per day. It will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

On the steps taken by Thripunitura and Aluva municipalities that had lagged behind in effective solid waste management, the government has informed the National Green Tribunal that the Thripunitura Municipality has appointed over 70 Haritha Karma Sena members to collect non-biodegradable waste from the doorsteps and ensure its proper segregation. The civic body has set up an aerobic compost bin at Anapparampu in ward 41. It has deployed 76 employees for cleaning of roads and canals. The Aluva Municipality has also stepped up efforts to comply with the norms, it claimed.