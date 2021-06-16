Govt. wants report on ‘Roshni’ deadlock in 10 days

Education volunteers linked to the project for migrant workers’ children yet to receive salary from November to March

The Department of General Education has sought a report from the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, within 10 days on how to resolve the deadlock over the Roshni project for the children of migrant workers in Ernakulam.

The Hindu report titled ‘Educational project for children of migrant workers in Ernakulam district hits a roadblock’ published on June 9 had pointed out that the nearly 40 education volunteers associated with the project were yet to receive their salary of ₹10,000 each from November last to March this year.

“The department will soon act based on the report submitted by the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam. It is a socially relevant project initiated by the district administration for the children of migrant workers,” said A.P. M. Mohammad Hanish, Principal Secretary, Department of General Education.

The innovative project was launched by the district administration in 2017 with the corporate social responsibility fund of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Roshni project had also found mention in the Governor’s policy address last year. The government had stated that it would be extended across the State.

1,250 beneficiaries

About 1,250 migrant children enrolled in Classes 1 to 7 across 40 government and aided schools in Ernakulam had received the benefit of the programme amidst the pandemic situation in the previous academic year. Nearly 66 students, who had left for their home States with their parents following the lockdown last year, were part of this group.

Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, who is also the nodal officer for the project, said a detailed letter would be submitted before the District Collector on the status of the project along with the details of the pending salary arrears due to the educational volunteers.

₹20 lakh required

The Hindu report had stated that about ₹20 lakh was required to clear the salary arrears of the 40 educational volunteers since November. The salary for the first five months of the previous academic year was given using the balance fund available in the academic year 2019-20.

The district administration has not yet submitted a revised proposal submitted in August by the project proponents before the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., which had supported the initiative since 2017 using its corporate social responsibility fund, it is learnt.

The office of the Deputy Director of Education had also forwarded the bills and vouchers of the expenses incurred under the project up to March to the District Collector for approval in April. The district administration had stated that the release of funds can be done only after due certification from the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam.