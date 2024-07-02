Govt. urged to resolve Malankara Church dispute by enacting law

The Jacobite Syrian Church has urged the government to enact a law without any further delay to end the dispute in the Malankara Church, in the wake of the standoff between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions intensifying all over again.

The fresh request was made after the Church working committee met at Puthencruz on (July 1) Monday. Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios presided over the meeting. While the Church thanked the government for its interventions aimed at resolving the dispute in a just manner, any further delay in enacting a law to solve the dispute would lead to denial of justice and conflicts arising from that.

The Supreme Court and the High Court had acknowledged the State government’s powers to bring a law on the issue. The High Court the other day asked the State about the status of such legislation. In a referendum, some 12-lakh people favoured enacting a law to resolve the dispute. The delay in bringing such a law was being viewed by the faithful with disappointment, the Church said in a press note.