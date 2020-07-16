Govt. urged to draw up policies for CBSE schools

KOCHI

16 July 2020 00:07 IST

The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has urged the government to formulate policies to encourage CBSE schools in the State in view of the high academic standards and results earned by the institutions.

The restrictions and tax burden imposed on self-financing private schools have affected their functioning, and the government should take steps to support such institutions, T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan, president of the association, said in a communication on Tuesday.

The government’s intent to turn the State into a hub of higher education and to increase job opportunities for Keralites can be achieved by recognising the contributions of private schools, he added. “The government should not ignore the achievements of self-financing private schools. We request the government to support us along with the encouragement given by to public schools,” Mr. Khan said.

