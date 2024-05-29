Govt. under HC fire for not registering case against former Devikulam Tahsildar for issuing bogus title deeds

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure at the government for not registering any crime against former Devikulam Additional Tahsildar M.I. Ravindran for issuing about 540 titles in violation of the land assignment rules in Idukki district.

The court was hearing a petition seeking to evict encroachments on government land in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district. The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq and Justice S. Manu asked the State government whether any case had been registered or any disciplinary proceedings initiated against Mr. Ravindran, to which the government pleader replied that no crimes had been registered against him.

The court orally pointed out that Mr. Ravindran alone could not have forged bogus titles and others would also have been involved. However, no case had been registered against revenue officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act despite the fact that the illegal act would not have been committed without obtaining any bribe. No serious investigation seemed to have been carried out into the allegations.

The court, during hearing, said it intended to entrust the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation, would implead the CBI, and ask it whether it could probe the bogus titles. The large-scale issue of illegal titles was a “massive scam”. However, no action had been taken against the perpetrators of the scam.

The court asked the government why no appeal had been filed in 42 cases registered for encroachment in which the accused had been acquitted. The allegation was that officials had colluded for issuing the titles. An inquiry should be conducted to find out whether these officials had acquired properties in the name of their kith and kin. They did not have properties in their names.

The court asked the government pleader to file a report regarding the total of number of persons acquitted, the cases in which the final report had been filed, and the cases in which investigation was on.