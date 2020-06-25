Govt. told to immediately rehabilitate flood victims

KOCHI

25 June 2020 00:12 IST

Three months to complete the process

The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to immediately hand over the houses built for rehabilitating flood-affected families in Chalakkal tribal colony of Malappuram district.

The court asked the government to complete the process within three months. The court observed that since the project was complete and the houses were ready for occupation, the delay in handing over the keys to the beneficiaries was totally unjustified.

The order was issued on a petition filed by C.P. Chandran, Chalikkal colony, Malappuram. The houses were constructed by Federal Bank.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the government pleader submitted that the delay in rehabilitating the beneficiaries was due to the COVID-19 situation and sought more time for effecting the process. The court directed Federal Bank to hand over the keys to the District Collector immediately, who should see that the beneficiaries were rehabilitated without delay.