Govt. to pay ₹10 lakh to road accident victim’s kin

The State Government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it had been decided to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of K.L. Yedulal who was killed in a road accident in the city. The government also said Yedulal’s brother would be given employment.

The submission was made by Government Pleader K.V. Manoj Kumar when the cases relating to road repair works came up for hearing. He submitted that the Cabinet would take a call on it next week. He also submitted that four engineers had been suspended for their failure to put up warning signals around the trench.

Further action against the officials will be taken after getting a report of the Ernakulam District Collector who inquired into the accident.

The PWD came under fire from the High Court last week for not filling a trench dug by the Kerala Water Authority on the road. Yedulal was hit by a speeding lorry after he fell off his motorcycle, while trying to negotiate the trench. The High Court had apologised to the family of the youth.