Govt. to issue title deeds to enterprises in Kinfra, KSIDC parks too

January 27, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government, after issuing an order to transfer title deeds of land on which industrial units are located in 40 industrial areas and development plots under the Industries department, has decided to transfer land inside Kinfra and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) parks too to owners of the industrial units. The order is expected shortly, said A. Nizarudeen, president of Kerala State Small Industries Association, who met Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and senior officials of the department in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

45 industrial parks

There are around 45 industrial parks under Kinfra and KSIDC. Mr. Nizarudeen said the transfer of the land inside these parks should pose no problem since they are not located in land under government possession.

After four decades

The order transferring title deeds in the existing industrial estates and plots to its owners is a big relief and has come after about four decades. The industrial unit owners have been seeking an exit policy for the units in these industrial estates, to transfer the title to the successor or to other partners. The transfer of the title deeds will help the unit owners leverage the property against loans to raise working capital as well as to plan expansion and diversification.

The State government has issued a set of guidelines to general managers of District Industries Centres on transferring the title deeds. Mr. Nizarudeen said there were some deficiencies related to the government order and the Industries department had agreed to revisit these issues and to remedy them.

Total beneficiaries

The granting of title deeds to industrial areas and plots in all the districts will directly benefit around 2,278 industrial units. The Kinfra and KSIDC parks are home to another 1,500 units.

Besides these parks, the Small Industries Development Corporation has around 17 mini industrial parks in the State. There are also industrial areas under district panchayats in Kottayam and Kozhikode districts. The industrial unit owners are demanding that title deeds be granted to them.

‘More income, jobs’

The KSSIA feels that some provisions in the conditions set for land transfer like possibility for vertical expansion will help expand space within the existing land and also generate income for the industrial units that can lease out the space. The move will also generate more employment as well as augment government revenue.