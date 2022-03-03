Govt. to go ahead with K-Rail, says Kodiyeri

Delegates seek campaign against anti-development groups

Delegates seek campaign against anti-development groups

The State government will go ahead with the K-Rail project despite the opposition from some quarters, said CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Briefing mediapersons on the discussions in the State conference of the party, Mr. Balakrishnan said the LDF government had successfully laid the pipelines for the GAIL project, which too had faced some opposition.

The delegates who took part in the conference cautioned that a right wing-communal and anti-Left combination was staunchly opposing the development initiatives of the State government. They also wanted the party to expose the handiworks of the combination through campaigns.

Collecting Nokkukooli (gawking fee) is a crime and the party and the trade unions are opposed to it. If any individual is found collecting the fee, he shall be prosecuted. Kerala society is opposed to such practices, he said.

Police functioning

Mr. Kodiyeri said no delegate had criticised the functioning of the police in the State. There were stray criticisms on the style of police functioning all the time. The police are not for implementing the policies of the Left combination but that of the State government.

The police do not need the support of the party for its functioning. They have a people-friendly policy and if any aberrations are spotted, it will be corrected, he said.

There were suggestions that the party State centre become more active and more leaders dedicate their time and efforts for the activities of the centre.

The delegates also suggested that the party should come forward for developing a pro-woman State and there shall be male-female equality in the party. There would be adequate women representation in the new State committee that would be formed on Friday. Since the party was functioning in a male-dominated society, its reflections could also be seen in the organisation, he said.

Complete unity

There was complete unity in the party, which enabled the presentation of the vision document. Open and free debates took place on the report that was presented at the conference, he said.

The delegates appreciated the expansion of the LDF by incorporating more parties, especially those from the UDF. The delegates also accepted the review of the activities of various district committees of the party. They also put forward suggestions for enriching the vision document that was presented at the State conference, he said.