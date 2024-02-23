Govt. to empower transgenders, says Kerala Higher Education Minister

February 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The government has initiated various programmes to empower and support transgender persons, according to R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education.

The ‘Samanwaya’ continuing education project, initiated by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA) along with Social Justice department, would open up various opportunities for them, she said at a meeting of transgender persons enrolled under the programme at Aluva on February 23 (Friday).

Ms. Bindu said the aim is to provide maximum learning opportunities to transgenders. The government had already decided to reserve two seats for each programme in colleges while removing age limit. Through the ‘Yagnjam’ project of the Social Justice department, they have been given training for writing competitive exams. The government’s intent is to empower and rehabilitate transgender persons, she added.

In a programme held at the Cochin University of Science and Technology, the Minister presented the Distinguished Young Faculty and Distinguished Researcher Awards 2023, recognising outstanding works of young teachers and researchers. She urged higher educational institutions to prioritise efforts for brain gain by making use of alumni and their achievements and distributed various endowment awards to 33 students.

She inaugurated Young Innovators’ Tech summit at the Govt. Polytechnic College, Kalamassery. The Minister said that the government had rolled out projects worth 6,000-crore in the higher education sector over the past four years. Various programmes have been launched to enhance the skills of students and enhance industry-university linkages, she added.