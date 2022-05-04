Govt. takes unusual legal route to challenge P.C. George’s bail

It seeks to cancel bail, move HC for quashing magistrate’s bail order

The State government would take the unusual legal route of simultaneously moving to cancel the bail granted to former legislator P.C. George in the communally inflammatory speech case and seeking to quash the bail order issued by a magistrate.

While the application for cancelling the bail will be moved before the Judicial First Class Magistrate-2 Thiruvananthapuram, by stating that Mr. George had violated the bail conditions, a petition would be moved at the High Court seeking to quash the bail order itself, which was issued without hearing the State.

Asha Koshy, the Judicial First Class Magistrate-2, Thiruvananthapuram, who released Mr. George on bail on Sunday had noted that the Assistant Public Prosecutor was not available when the accused was presented before her at her residence. She also noted that the court had powers to grant bail without hearing the public prosecutor as per Section 437 (i) 4th proviso of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The police had slapped Section 153 A on him for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and Section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code for the offence of deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. The early morning arrest was following the alleged speech he made at the recently concluded Hindu Maha Sammelan.

‘Conditions not met’

In her order, the magistrate noted that the Supreme Court had held that the police officer effecting the arrest should furnish the facts, reasons and its conclusion for arrest. The magistrate has to be satisfied that the pre-conditions for the arrest are fulfilled before authorising the arrest. However, in the present case, the police filed the required details in a casual manner, the court noted.

No particular reason and materials which necessitated the arrest were furnished and the conditions precedent for arrest were not properly complied with, the magistrate noted.

State’s stance

However, the State law officers felt that the magistrate denied the State its right to be heard. The court failed to appreciate the seriousness of the alleged offence and the specific situations in the case. The court ought to have issued an interim bail and posted the case to another day thus offering the State a chance to oppose the bail plea, they felt.

The State would argue that the court should not have decided the case on merit without hearing the Assistant Public Prosecutor and granted absolute bail to the accused.