Govt. seeks cancellation of interim bail granted to IG Lakshman

August 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Wednesday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the interim bail granted to G. Lakshman, Inspector General of Police, in the cheating case involving fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The Crime Branch (CB) in its petition submitted that he had taken hasty steps to dodge questioning by the police in the case despite a High Court order that in case of his arrest, he should be released on bail. There was material evidence to connect the petitioner with the crime. In fact, he was avoiding appearance before the investigation officer. The two inconsistent medical certificates produced by him created reasonable suspicion that he had collected these by using his post as an IPS officer and IG of Police.

The petitioner was trying to avoid the investigation and purposefully violating the interim bail conditions. The reason given by the petitioner for not complying with the notices issued by the investigation officer was not at all genuine and was only to escape questioning, the CB said.