Govt school with legacy of over a century going strong after pandemic years

February 21, 2024 07:24 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - KOCHI

Bucking the general trend of firms and institutions finding it tough to recapture pre-pandemic-level patronage, the Government Lower Primary School at Ponnurunni near Vyttila with a legacy going beyond a century seems to have turned around its fortunes since the pandemic years.

The school, which is set to celebrate its 101st anniversary next month, was staring at a potential division fall risking the career of its teaching staff when a concerted effort by the school authorities with the support of the parent-teacher association (PTA) started to bear fruits. Rather than losing division, the school began to gain divisions. In the ongoing academic year alone, the school managed to add two additional divisions.

“For some years now, we have been clocking a total student strength of over 200, which is quite good. Only a few government primary schools in the Thripunithura education sub-district boast that strength. We could have added one more division in the ongoing academic year if we had more classrooms,” said Lincykutty Joseph, the school headmistress.

The school now has two divisions each from the kindergarten up to the third standard. Only the fourth standard has to do with a single division, that too only for want of adequate classrooms.

The construction of a new building, which, when completed, will be spacious enough for five new classrooms, is underway. After the government allocation of ₹1.44 crore for the construction was found inadequate, the Kochi Corporation chipped in with an assistance of ₹25 lakh. But even the new building may not be enough for future development, and the school plans to approach the government for further infrastructural upgrade.

The school has a total teacher strength of seven, including the headmistress, for classes one to four. In the pre-primary section, there is a teacher on government honorarium, an ayah, and an additional teacher appointed by the PTA.

“We are conducting a slew of activities for the development of the school. For instance, we have appointed a crafts teacher with the help of the Rotary Club since primary schools hardly get such an appointment for crafts. We are also in the process of providing free insurance coverage for students. Students are also served noon meals, including chicken, using corporate social responsibility funding, while the families of students who could afford it also make contributions,” said Ms. Joseph.

Surviving as a lower primary school is not easy considering parents often prefer to enrol their wards in schools with at least high school so that they need not bother about admission in between. However, lack of space remains a major impediment before the school in upgrading to a high school. “A high school needs more space, including a playground, which we don’t have,” said Ms. Joseph.

