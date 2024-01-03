Govt. says ‘no’ to NGT panel’s recommendation to increase safety distance from quarries

January 03, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The government has rejected the recommendation by an expert committee appointed by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to fix a safety distance of 150 m between stone quarries and residential or inhabited areas.

It has urged the tribunal to reject the report of the panel while permitting to continue with the existing safety distance of 50 m from the quarrying/mining area. A report filed by the Department of Environment before the Principal Bench on December 28 claimed that the report had several flaws. There are extrapolations in different aspects to draw a conclusion that there is a necessity to enhance the safe distance of quarrying, it said.

The tribunal had set up the joint committee after it had observed that the existing safety distance of 50 m from the boundary of the quarries prescribed by the government was highly inadequate. The committee, which carried out scientific studies at nine select quarries in various districts, stated that the effect of noise pollution was significant up to 200 m in quarries that were monitored in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Palakkad. Steps should be taken to limit the influence of noise to 150 m. Particulate matter emissions were recorded up to a distance of 100 m from the blasting zone and hence it can be considered as the influence zone of dust emissions, it said.

The government alleged that the live experiments conducted by the committee had anomalies as it lacked proper methodology and design. Only 9 out of the 497 granite quarries functioning in the year 2022-22 were selected against the required number of 23 samples. The reason for site selection was not furnished, it said.

The results of the propagation of suspended particulate matter and respiratory particulate matter had no unique interpretation. Sampling/monitoring of particulates was planned at 50,100,200 and 500 m distances in three directions from the blasting zone. In certain cases, the result showed that the level of particulate matter was higher during non-blasting days. No specific reason has been pointed out by the panel for this anomaly, it said.