July 27, 2023

The State Government has sanctioned a rehabilitation package worth ₹67 crore for people whose land will be acquired for Vaduthala overbridge, T.J. Vinod, MLA, said. The extent of land needed for the project that will be executed by Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) had been increased from 42 acres to 60 acres, foreseeing an additional third track in the 107-km Ernakulam-Shornur section.

