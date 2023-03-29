ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. sanctions ₹9.37 crore for cleaning Thevara-Perandoor canal

March 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹9.37 crore for cleaning the Thevara-Perandoor canal, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said on Wednesday. The money has been sanctioned by including the work in Operation Breakthrough, the flood mitigation programme in Kochi. Encroachments and dumping of waste had significantly reduced water flow in the 9.95-km-long canal, causing flooding during rains.

Mr. Augustine said the canal would be fully cleaned under Operation Breakthrough. Steps will also be taken to remove unauthorised waste pipelines draining into the canal. Other planned projects include restoring the canal boundaries and relocating a number of bridges spanning it, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

water pollution

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US