Govt. sanctions ₹572 crore for Mobility Hub phase-II work

The ₹572-crore second phase development works of Vyttila Mobility Hub has got a shot in the arm, with the State government according administrative sanction for the project on Saturday.

The go-ahead for the second phase works and the sanction were accorded by a governing body meeting of Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kochi Metro Rail Limited, which is slated to implement the second phase works, had readied a detailed project report (DPR) a year ago. The government has sought further details, including structural drawings of bus terminals, parking spaces and commercial space which are expected to come up on the 26-acre premises, it is learnt.

The commercial components would include kiosks, supermarkets, a hall that can seat 450 people, hotels, dormitories and a paid AC lounge.

Funding

“Eighty per cent of the total project cost is expected to be raised as loan from French lending agency AFD at an interest rate of approximately 1.3%, while the State government would pool in the balance 20%. The Centre’s permission is needed to obtain the loan. The aim is to complete the project within two years,” said R. Girija, MD of Vyttila Mobility Hub Society.

The AFD has extended a similar soft loan for Kochi metro. Its officials had visited the hub multiple times while inspecting the progress of works on the metro corridor. They were impressed at seamless integration of three modes of public transport — buses, ferries and the metro — in the hub.

Parking space

The second phase development of the hub will see a built-up space of 1,07,243 square metres, spread over 27% of the space. A total of 44.628 square metres will be set apart as green space. The built-up space will include space for parking over 150 buses, which include 76 idle-parking slots. There will also be space to park 950 cars and 2,500 two-wheelers. “The aim is to encourage commuters to park their vehicles here and board the metro, water metro or even buses to reach their destinations,” Ms. Girija said.

The second phase works have been divided into two parts for smooth progress of works. Thus, plants for solar power, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, etc., will be built alongside the first phase works which include the main component — construction of a regional bus terminal. Multi-level car parking and allied amenities will be readied in the second phase. There will also be a cycle track, recreation area and a five-bed medical-aid post.

Road connectivity to the hub too will be improved as part of the second phase works. An elevated walkway will enable commuters to choose between different commuting modes without the risk of walking past buses and other vehicles.