Govt. reiterates that SIA has been stopped

Court asks the govt about withdrawing the cases against protesters

The State government on Monday reiterated before the Kerala High Court that social impact assessment (SIA) for the Silverline project has been stopped and has not been resumed.

The submission was made when the petitions against the planting survey poles without giving notice came up for a hearing before Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court also directed the State government to inform the court about withdrawing the cases registered against those who had protested against the physical conduct of the SIA.

The court observed that since the government now seemed to admit that the SIA ought to be done through modern techniques, it must engage the attention of the government whether those citizens who were implicated in cases for opposing the physical SIA should continue to bear the brunt of the cases.

The court added that the government must look into the criminal cases registered against the protesters and inform the court because even the government now recognised—through an order directing to complete the SIA only electronically or through geotagging— that a project of this nature could not be executed without the support and help of the citizenry as a whole.

Mohammed Shah, counsel for some of the petitioners pointed out that several citizens had been charged with criminal cases solely for the the reason that they had opposed what they believed an illegal and unauthorised SIA.

Jayasankar Nair, counsel for the Centre government, submitted that the Centre had not approved the DPR and there was a lot of confusion over the technical aspects as well as the feasibility of the project.

The court also asked the Centre to inform the court whether there was any progress with respect to the DPR.