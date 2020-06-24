Govt. proposes cluster for WTE plant at Brahmapuram

KOCHI

24 June 2020

It includes Kochi Corporation and 13 municipalities in Ernakulam district

The State government has recommended an Ernakulam cluster of local bodies, including the Kochi Corporation and 13 municipalities, for implementing the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant with capacity to process 300 tonnes of solid waste per day at Brahmapuram.

According to the draft agreement for the plant published by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the participating local bodies in the cluster are the Kochi Corporation and Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Eloor, Maradu, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom and Koothattukulam municipalities.

The government had proposed the development of appropriate clusters of local bodies for implementing regional-level public-private partnership (PPP) projects in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 across the State. It had proposed similar clusters in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode for setting up WTE plants. Incidentally, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had held the State accountable for lapses in management of municipal solid waste.

According to the draft concession agreement for the Brahmapuram project, the participating local bodies along with the Department of Local Self-Governments and KSIDC will enter into an agreement with the agency selected following a global competitive bidding for setting up the WTE plant on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. The agreement will be for a period of 27 years. The plant with a capacity to treat 300 tonnes of solid waste daily will have production capability to generate 5 megawatt power.

The local bodies in the cluster will be responsible for ensuring door-to-door collection of waste, collection from public spaces, street cleaning, and waste delivery in bins provided by the company executing the project. The local bodies will approve an operational plan submitted by the company on the location of bins, pick-up schedule, vehicle planning and scheduling for secondary collection, and transportation of waste. It should also facilitate and ensure that the land lease agreement is executed for the proposed site.

The local bodies can sign the agreement after seeking the approval of the councils concerned. KSIDC officials said nearby panchayats at Brahmapuram could also join the cluster depending on the volume of waste generated under their jurisdictions.

“We plan to conduct awareness sessions for the participating local bodies on the advantages of having a centralised facility to ensure scientific disposal of solid waste,” the officials added.