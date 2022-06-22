Govt. Polytechnic students get good placements

Excellent academic, infrastructural facilities a boon for institution

The young talents at the Govt. Polytechnic College in Kalamassery has earned attractive campus placement offers from leading recruiters.

As per official estimates, around 80 final-year students in various streams had bagged placements before completing their course in August. Some of the major companies recruiting students from the campus include Infosys, MRF Tyres, Bajaj Auto Ltd, L&T Construction and Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt Ltd.

“The placement drive is progressing well for the final-year batch. Students are appearing for the selection process being carried out by various leading recruiters. The campus placement will continue up to August, when the current batch of final-year students will pass out from the campus,” said Eldose Mathew, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering and Placement Officer.

Nearly 130 students of the 2020-21 batch had won campus placements. The average annual pay package varied between 3.5 to 4.5 lakh. As per the placement data, students in the Department of Mechanical Engineering had bagged the highest number of placements followed by talents in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Automobile Engineering. Students of Electronics and Communications Engineering and Computer Science Engineering had been absorbed by companies in Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi.

Geetha Devi. R, Principal, attributed the increasing campus placements to the excellent academic and infrastructural facilities on the campus. “Govt. Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, is one of the most sought after institutions in the State. The number of students getting recruited through campus placements has shown a steady increase,” she said.

Mr. Eldhose said that the Training and Placement cell offers a placement and career development programme to the final-year students, which equip them to face interviews and attend group discussions. “We also receive support from the former students, who are now working in lead roles across various companies, to find placement opportunities for students,” he said.