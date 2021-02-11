Govt. order on seawall work welcomed

KOCHI

11 February 2021 01:01 IST

Care Chellanam has welcomed the State government issuing administrative sanction for ₹15-crore work to rebuild and repair seawall along some of the most vulnerable segments of the village coast. A statement issued by Shaji George, general convenor of Care Chellanam, said that the money would go into repairing protection walls in segments such as South Chellanam, Gunduparambu, Malakhappadi, Bazaar, Velankanni, Chalakkadavu, Kandakkadavu, and Reethalayam. Puthenthode, Kanmamali, Cheriyakadavu, Kattiparambu, Manassery, and Saudi.

The government has also issued technical sanction for ₹1 crore works that ñ Chellanam said.

