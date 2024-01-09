Govt. opposes plea for CBI probe into Vandana murder case

January 09, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Tuesday told the Kerala High Court that there are no rare or exceptional circumstances warranting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon at the Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakara. The submission was made when a petition filed by the parents of the deceased doctor seeking a CBI probe into the case came up for hearing.

The prosecution submitted that the investigation had been completed and the chargesheet filed. Opposing the plea of the parents, the prosecutor further submitted that the police were ready to address any grievances of the parents regarding the probe and were willing to take necessary corrective action.

In fact, the State government was proposing to appoint a special public prosecutor for the trial.