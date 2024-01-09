GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. opposes plea for CBI probe into Vandana murder case

Govt. makes submission in HC when a petition filed by the parents of the house surgeon seeking a CBI probe comes up for hearing

January 09, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Tuesday told the Kerala High Court that there are no rare or exceptional circumstances warranting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon at the Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakara. The submission was made when a petition filed by the parents of the deceased doctor seeking a CBI probe into the case came up for hearing.

The prosecution submitted that the investigation had been completed and the chargesheet filed. Opposing the plea of the parents, the prosecutor further submitted that the police were ready to address any grievances of the parents regarding the probe and were willing to take necessary corrective action.

In fact, the State government was proposing to appoint a special public prosecutor for the trial.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.