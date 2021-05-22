Govt. offers ₹10 lakh to familes in Chellanam, who want to relocate

Kochi

22 May 2021 17:38 IST

K.J. Maxy, MLA, attends a meeting of representatives of Chellanam convened by the District Collector.

The State Government has extended an offer of ₹10 lakh to those families wishing to relocate from the coastal village Chellanam, which witnessed sea water incursion and flooding of homes triggered heavy downpour early this week in the cyclone Tauktae.

K. J. Maxy, MLA, who attended a meeting of representatives of Chellanam panchayat convened by District Collector S. Suhas on Saturday said that the district authorities had conveyed that those whose houses were damaged would be given ₹4 lakh each and that those who wanted to relocate from the village would get a support of ₹10 lakh.

President of the Chellanam panchayat K. D. Prasad said that the District Collector made the announcement about the relocation as answer to a question from the people, who were attending the meeting. There was a question about what government support would be available if people wanted to relocate from the village.

He said that a survey of the damage suffered by houses in the coastal village was being made by the district revenue authorities and the panchayat. There are around 10,000 houses in Chellanam, which line up along the coast. Many houses have been damaged. The extent of the damage is being assessed, he said.

Mr. Maxy said that other details were not discussed at the meeting as the first priority for the coastal village, which suffered from extreme weather conditions and flooding and damage to houses, was to clean up. Silt and dirt from the sea has been washed into most of the houses. Besides, most of the houses have seen damage to soak pits and septic tanks. These need to be cleaned up first, Mr. Maxy said.

Meanwhile, the MLA also said that there was a plan to send doctors to homes to assess the health situation and to help any patients in the village, which has seen rapid spread of COVID 19 as it would be difficult to hold camps under the current circumstances. COVID 19 cases showed no signs of diminishing even as test positivity rate has reached 50%. Chellanam also continues to be among the top villages, where the number of new cases being detected is high.