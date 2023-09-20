Govt. nod for setting up guard stones along Seaport-Airport Road to check illegal vehicle parking

September 20, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The government has approved the proposal submitted by the Public Works department to set up guard stones along the Seaport-Airport Road to prevent illegal parking of heavy vehicles.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh said on Wednesday that the work has been awarded and the contractor is expected to complete the setting up of guard stones within one-and-a-half months. We are also exploring a similar project along the Vallarpadam Container Terminal Road, he said.

The Collector was responding to queries on the increasing accidents along the key road stretches following illegal parking of heavy vehicles on either sides. The illegal parking has continued despite an order issued by the Collector in April banning parking of heavy vehicles, including container tanker lorries, along Vallarpadam Container Terminal Road, Seaport-Airport Road, Irumpanam-Ambalamugal Road, and Kundannoor-Kochi Harbour Road.

Mr. Umesh said that efforts have been stepped up to ensure that container trucks are parked in the four-acre yard of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. in Vallarpadam. The facility had stopped functioning earlier after the contractor stated that it was not financially viable after the drivers opted for illegal parking instead of availing the facility. The District Collector said that about 200 vehicles can be parked in the space. Around 100 vehicles are currently utilising the facility after it was opened again. The enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles department has been told to direct the containers parked on the roadside to the yard, he said.

G. Ananthakrishnan, Regional Transport Officer, Ernakulam said that manpower shortage remained a major bottleneck in carrying out a sustained enforcement drive against those responsible for illegal parking along key road stretches. Despite the staff crunch, the enforcement wing has taken action in all cases that had come to its notice, he said.