Govt. nod for second phase of Operation Breakthrough

The State government has accorded sanction to the second phase of Operation Breakthrough, the district administration’s anti-flood initiative.

The second phase will focus on linking small canals and drains in the city with bigger canals. Renovation of Mullassery Canal, Market Canal and Chengadampokku Canal will be among the 33 works to be completed during the phase. The project is estimated to cost around ₹16.50 crore.

The renovation of Karanakkodam Canal, one of the major canals in the city, which started in the first phase, is 75% complete now. Encroachments along 50 metres of Karanakkodam Canal have been evicted.

District collector S. Suhas took stock of the progress of the first phase works of Operation Breakthrough. He visited worksites including the one at Vivekananda Road near the South railway station.

Mr. Suhas addressed a meeting to discuss the maximum possible expansion of waste treatment at source here on Friday.

Local bodies looking for financial aid for pre-monsoon cleaning works have been asked to submit project reports to the Collector.