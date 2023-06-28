ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. nod for relaying synthetic track at Maharaja’s College ground

June 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Sports Kerala Foundation to carry out renovation work at a cost of ₹6.9 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The condition of the synthetic track, which was opened in 2007, has turned worse owing to lack of maintenance. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Department of Higher Education has given administrative sanction for relaying the synthetic track at Maharaja’s College ground at a cost of ₹6.9 crore.

Sports Kerala Foundation will carry out the renovation work. T.J. Vinod, MLA, said the department had asked the Directorate of Collegiate Education to hand over the work to the foundation.

The condition of the track, which was laid at a cost of ₹5 crore and opened in 2007, had turned worse owing to lack of maintenance. The track had developed cracks, and, as a result, it could not host sporting events. The college authorities had submitted a project to relay the track in 2018 under the assets maintenance fund. The special building wing of the Public Works department had prepared an estimate worth ₹6.9 crore in 2021.

However, the delay in executing the work resulted in the budget going up from ₹6.9 crore to ₹8.87 crore. A revised estimate was submitted by the authorities, but the technical committee of the department did not agree with the hike in project cost. It recommended submission of a revised proposal after seeking expert opinion.

Mr. Vinod said he had held discussions with Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu after the project implementation got delayed further. It was also decided to carry out the relaying work at a cost of ₹6.83 crore. Officials have been told to initiate the work without delay.

