Govt. nod for 55 new generation courses

Kochi

07 November 2020 22:36 IST

48 affiliated colleges under MGU will offer the programmes

The government has sanctioned 55 new generation interdisciplinary programmes in 48 affiliated government and aided colleges under the Mahatma Gandhi University.

These courses figure among the 197 new undergraduate and postgraduate courses that received the nod from the Higher Education Department on Friday. The courses will commence from this academic year.

120 recommended

The varsity had recommended 120 innovative undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 62 of its affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21. However, only 55 new generation interdisciplinary programmes were sanctioned by the government in 48 affiliated government and aided colleges. The proposals submitted by 14 colleges did not meet the requirements set by the Higher Education department.

The department had taken into account the infrastructural facilities and the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) score while sanctioning the new courses. The varsity had constituted a committee comprising members of the Syndicate and subject experts to assess the infrastructure and academic facilities available on the campuses to launch these programmes.

Govt. colleges

Among the government colleges, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, has received the nod to start five-year integrated M.Sc in Psychology and M.Sc Geology programmes. The Govt. Arts College, Thripunithura, got the permission to offer M.Sc in Economics and Data Science while the Govt. Colleges in Nattakom and Manimalakunnu received the permission to offer M.Sc in Industrial Chemistry and M.A Econometrics respectively. The Govt. College in Idukki received the nod to start Master in Commerce and Taxation while Govt. Arts and Science College, Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta, was offered M.Com course. The Govt. College, Kattapana, can start an integrated programme in English (five years) from this academic year.

Some of the new generation courses sanctioned under the aided colleges in Mahatma Gandhi University include Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning); Econometrics; Space Science; Data Analytics; Business Economics; Data Science; Bachelor of Financial Markets; Sports Management; Development Economics; and Industrial Chemistry.

The university departments received the nod for starting M.Tech in Nano Science and Technology; Integrated Master of Science; and Integrated Master of Social Science programmes.