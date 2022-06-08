Govt. must step in to make the KSRTC self-reliant: HC

Directive to pay salaries to conductors, drivers and store staff

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that the government must step in and make the KSRTC a self-reliant one.

The court made the observation while directing the KSRTC to ensure that the drivers, conductors, and store staff were paid salaries without any delay.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also ordered that no supervisory staff, whatever be their ranks, be paid their salary before any other staff was paid salaries.

A cause for worry

The court observed that the corporation was at a loss. Prima facie, many things in the corporation required to be set right before it could dream of attaining a no profit-no loss situation. The figures of liabilities owed to banks and other institutions by the corporation were certainly very worrisome.

The corporation explained that the liabilities had become higher over years. It had to be borne in mind that the mere serving of interests on the loans would lead to the accumulation of liabilities and therefore, the government must decide on what was to be done because as long the liability remains at what it was today, it would be impossible for it to run profitably.

Mismanagement

The court noted that the unions, management and government accused each other of the present plight of the corporation. This should end. The corporation had large assets in terms of vehicles, property, and buildings. However, nobody was interested in maintaining them properly.

It was shocking that around 700 buses were dumped on its various yards and allowed to rust, on the ground that their operation was unviable . Certainly, some changes had to be made in the way the corporation was being run. The government and corporations should take steps to bring changes in its management.

The government could do so because the Corporation was headed by an IAS officer. The corporation should take stock of its assets and take care of it. “Can the status quo of the corporation be allowed to continue forever,” the court asked.

The court also noted that the CMD was deputed from the government service. However, he was not paid from the KSRTC fund. He was drawing salary from the government, being an IAS officer. Besides, he was also assigned other duties as well. The court said that it will consider this aspect in the future.

The court also directed the government to file a statement on the details of assets in terms of the vehicles, fixed assets, and as also details of its liability. It also asked the government to explain succinctly loans were taken and for what purpose they had been put to use.