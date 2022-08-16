Govt. must not ignore problems faced by coastal communities: Varapuzha Archbishop

Protest meet organised by Archdioceses near Kerala High Court

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 16, 2022 20:45 IST

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil igniting a flame of protest in Kochi on Tuesday in solidarity with those agitating against the Vizhinjam seaport. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil said here on Tuesday that the government should not ignore the agitation launched by the coastal communities demanding protection for their lives and right to work.

The coastal communities will give a strong reply to rulers who fail to address their issues and demands, he said at the protest meet organised by the Archdioceses at Vanchi Square near the Kerala High Court in support of the coastal protection agitation launched by fisherfolk in Thiruvananthapuram.

Joseph Kalathiparambil said that the government should not forget the genuine demands raised by the Latin Catholic community. The administrators must not forget that the fishermen had risked their lives to save hundreds of people in the floods that hit the State. Despite repeated reminders, the government has not yet resolved the problems of those who surrendered their land at Moolampilly, he said.

Mathew Kallingal, Vicar General of the Archdiocese, presided.

