Govt. must clarify stance on ESZ issue, says Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council has said that the State government must take a clear and honest decision on the issue of creation of buffer zones based on the Supreme Court order of June 3. A statement from the bishops' council said that people, irrespective of their religion and community, were anxious and the government had the responsibility to make its decisions clear and beyond doubt.

The statement from the bishops’ council said there were some doubts about the sincerity of the government’s approach to the issue. The council demanded that the State government withdraw its order in October 2019 which said that Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) can be created for 1 km from the conserved forest areas. The government must study in detail the impact of the Supreme Court ruling on ordinary people and move court against it.