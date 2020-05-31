Govt. moves High Court to recall bail order

The State government has moved the Kerala High Court, seeking to recall an order granting bail to an accused in a case relating to the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl, in the wake of the allegation that the prosecutor had deliberately concealed the filing of the final report during the hearing of the bail plea.

In its petition, the government pointed out that the final report had been filed on March 23, and, as a result, the Sessions Court had dismissed the bail plea. However, the fact was not clearly conveyed to the prosecutor when the bail petition was taken up for hearing.

The accused, Safarsha of Panangad in Kochi, was granted bail on May 12 in view of the submission by the government pleader that no final report had been filed in the case. Granting bail to the accused, the court had observed that the investigating officer was not able to complete the investigation within the statutory period of 90 days and file a final report in the case.