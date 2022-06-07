Govt. moves HC against rejection of plea for examining memory card

Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court’s order in actor assault case

The State government on Tuesday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court challenging the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court’s order dismissing the plea of the Crime Branch seeking to forward the memory card in the actor sexual assault case for forensic examination.

The petition pointed out that during the examination of the memory card at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Thiruvananthapuram on January 10, 2020, for creating a cloned copy, the experts their had noticed a change in the hash value, indicating unauthorised access.

In fact, immediately on knowing the change in hash value of the memory card, which had to be protected from any interference, the prosecution had requested for a forensic examination as part of further investigation in the case. This was absolutely necessary to avert the likelihood of the accused taking undue advantage of it, the petition said.

Though the FSL report had specifically shown that the memory card was illegally accessed on December 13, 2018, the trial court did not mention the date of last access in the proceedings and failed to take note of the relevancy of such illegal access, it said.

The petition contended that the rejection of the investigation officers’ plea for sending the memory card for a forensic examination amounted to clear interference in the investigation.

It also pointed out that during the collection of evidence, the court had no power to consider the relevancy or otherwise of the proposed evidence or the necessity of such evidence to be let in the trial. If the illegal access to the memory card was not explained properly, there was every chance of the accused taking undue advantage of that, which might perhaps be fatal to the prosecution.