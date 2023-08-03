Govt. Medical College Ernakulam receives recognition from NHM

August 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The authorities of Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam, received the recognition by National Health Mission (NHM) for its mother and baby-friendly hospital initiatives from Health Minister Veena George at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The initiative was launched as part of efforts to improve facilities at the hospital. The medical college had scored 94.8% marks in meeting the national standards for the initiative by the Departments of Paediatrics and Women’s Health, according to a communication. The initiatives include encouraging breastfeeding of children and guiding mothers.

