HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. Medical College Ernakulam receives recognition from NHM

August 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam, received the recognition by National Health Mission (NHM) for its mother and baby-friendly hospital initiatives from Health Minister Veena George at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The initiative was launched as part of efforts to improve facilities at the hospital. The medical college had scored 94.8% marks in meeting the national standards for the initiative by the Departments of Paediatrics and Women’s Health, according to a communication. The initiatives include encouraging breastfeeding of children and guiding mothers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.