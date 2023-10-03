Govt. may consider buying more KITCO shares

October 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has agreed in principle to acquire more shares in KITCO Limited, a technical consultancy company jointly owned by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and a group of other organisations.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here that at present the government had negligible holding in the consultancy and might consider buying into the company.

KITCO was launched in 1972 as the first public sector consultancy firm with shares being held by IDBI, IFCI, and seven public sector banks. IDBI holdings were shifted to SIDBI in 2009.

Though the company played a vigorous role in infrastructure development in the country over the last 50 years, it appears to have fallen on bad days. KITCO employees are now on a strike against what they alleged were management policies aimed at sinking the organisation, disruption in salary payment, and cuts in employee benefits.

Employee sources said KITCO was in profit up to 2019 and had paid a dividend to its shareholders. KITCO, without government support, has been able to pay its employees as well as generate working capital using consultancy fees till 2019.

It has been alleged that the disruption in payment of salaries and other benefits has resulted in around 90 engineers quitting the organisation thus bringing down the organisation’s competency in meeting work orders. The high level of employee attrition has also resulted in the consultancy not being able to take up new work orders.

The strike by KTICO employees entered the third week on Monday even as a senior official of the consultancy said on Tuesday that the issues raised by the employees were being addressed and did not want to comment on the developments.

KITCO, which is handling around ₹1,000 crore worth government projects, has offered its expertise in infrastructure and urban planning, aviation and mobility hub, tourism leisure and sports, process engineering, ports and logistics, environmental engineering, health infrastructure, management, and financial consultancy.