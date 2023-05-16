Govt. Law College, Ernakulam, emerges winner of debate competition

May 16, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Government Law College, Ernakulam, on Tuesday won the debate competition organised jointly by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and The Hindu In School as part of SAKSHAM 2023, a special awareness drive for conservation of petroleum products.

The winning team included Levin T. Thomas and Amrutha B. Aneeta Mathew and Rithika Rarichan representing the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kalamassery, emerged the runner-up, while the third place was bagged by St. Teresa’s College, represented by Hridya Anish and Nidha Fathima K.F. The final round was judged by K. Pradeep, senior journalist, and Dr. Jayaraman Chillayil, co-founder and managing director of Equinoct.

The team representing St. Teresa’s College won the graffiti wall painting competition held near Mangalam bridge along the NH 544. The senior and junior teams from Amrita School of Arts and Sciences won the second and third places respectively. RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, won the consolation prize. The event was evaluated by artists Bindhi Rajagopal and Anu Amrita. The theme of the competition was ‘Go Green’.

Sanjib Kumar Behera, CGM and State Head, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Kerala, distributed the prizes to the winners. Anil Vasu, DGM-Lubes, and other senior officials of IOCL attended the function held at the company’s regional office here. SAKSHAM was held from April 24 to May 8.

