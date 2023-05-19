HamberMenu
Govt. issues primary notification for city entry of private buses from Vypeen

A final notification, which will be issued after considering public comments, will give the legal framework for the vehilces’ entry

May 19, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has issued primary notification permitting the city entry of private buses from Vypeen, according to K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA. The notification is the first step towards the entry of the buses. The public can file their suggestions and comments on the notification within 30 days. A final notification, which will be issued after considering the comments, will give the legal framework for the entry of the buses. The residents of Vypeen had long been demanding the city entry of the buses, he said in a communication issued on Friday.

