Govt. intervention sought for resumption of Mullassery canal work

December 12, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Mullassery canal restoration project, which was stalled for want of funds, may require government intervention to resume work.

The project that was conceived as a solution to flooding in the central business area of the city has remained suspended for months together as the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) could not remove the sewage pipes that were laid along the canal. The concrete pipes were laid through the canal some six decades ago.

Initially, there were no takers for the work when it was floated. The one who came forward to execute it when tenders were floated again had quoted 38% excess amount. It will require government intervention to clear the quote and resume the work. The government may convene a meeting of the officials concerned next week to discuss the issue, said a senior government official associated with the project.

Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had last week expressed dismay over the delay in completing the project and the lack of government patronage for it.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the Kochi Corporation staged a protest on Fashion Street, the project site, on Monday.

M.G. Aristotle, Antony Kureethara, Sunitha Dixon, Antony Painuthara, V.K. Minimol, and Henry Austin and former councillor K.V.P. Krishnakumar spoke.

The councillors alleged that the authorities, including the Kochi Corporation, had failed to take the project forward and address the perennial issue of waterlogging in the city. They had earlier demanded that a detailed estimate and detailed project report be prepared before launching the project. The project cost has escalated significantly, they said.

The civic body should entrust the work with some specialised agencies if it is unable to complete it. The Corporation should also pay attention to fencing open drains and laying slabs over them to prevent accidents, said Mr. Kureethara.