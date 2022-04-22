Govt. intervention sought for KV project at Eloor in Ernakulam

The government may have to take the lead in setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) on FACT Township School campus at Eloor, as the Central school authorities have suggested either acquiring the land or giving it on lease for implementing the project.

Confirming the development, A.D. Sujil, Chairman of Eloor Municipality, said government intervention was required to initiate the process, as the land is vested with FACT Ltd. The regional officials of KV have informed that they can set up a permanent school building if the land and the existing building are transferred to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan. They need around 5 acres for setting up the school, he said.

A meeting of the municipal authorities, FACT management, and KV officials will be held soon. The proposals emerging at the meeting will be presented before the government.

The company management is learnt to have sought government compensation to hand over land for the school project.

The land and building will have to be either acquired for the project or given on lease for 99 years.

Mr. Sujil said the KV authorities had also put forward two other requirements. They need a road for access to the campus and shifting of a 110 KV high-tension line. He added that the requirements could be met without much hiccups.

The regional officials of KV have completed two rounds of inspection at the FACT Township High School. They have suggested that the classes be held on a temporary basis in the existing classrooms, if other requirements are fulfilled.