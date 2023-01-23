ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. informs HC of attachment of PFI properties

January 23, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Objections raised to the process will be examined, says Kerala govt.

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday furnished to the Kerala High Court details of the attachments of properties of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its office-bearers in various districts. It also submitted that genuineness of the objections raised by some to the attachment was being examined and action would be taken in accordance with law.

In its action taken report, the government said it had been informed by revenue authorities that some disputes had emerged over the properties attached, especially in Malappuram district. Those concerned had contended that they were not office-bearers of the PFI and had no connection with it.

The report added that a major chunk of the attached properties was in Malappuram district. Properties in the name of 126 persons were attached from the district.

The government had directed the State Police Chief and the Land Revenue Commissioner to directly attach the properties of the office-bearers of the PFI in the State in deference to the directive of the High Court to attach the properties and sell them to realise ₹5.20 crore for the damage caused during the flash hartal conducted by it last year.

