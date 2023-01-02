ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. has power to overturn panchayat’s resolution: HC

January 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act empowered the State government to overturn a panchayat’s decision if it finds it illegal and in contravention to any provision of the law.

The court made the observation while dismissing a petition against the resolution of the Thanneermukkom Grama Panchayat allowing the Cherthala Municipality to set up Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) in the panchayat.

The court noted that the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act empowered the State to either suo motu or on a reference by the president, secretary, a member or a petition by a citizen cancel or vary a resolution passed or decision taken by the panchayat if such a decision was not legally passed or in excess of the power under the Act or any other law and likely to endanger life and public safety and communal harmony or lead to riot.

The court also noted that besides section 191 of the Act empowering the State government to cancel or vary a resolution, it also had the power to suspend such resolution or decision temporarily, and refer the matter for consideration of the Ombudsman for Local Self Government Institutions and may direct the panchayat to defer its implementation.

The State government was well equipped to decide the legality of any resolution passed or decision taken by the panchayat. Therefore, the petitioners could avail of the alternate remedy under section 191 of the Act.

