Govt. has no control over fixing airfares, Centre tells HC

The Central government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that after privatisation and as per prevailing regulations, airfares are not regulated by the government and ticket prices are determined by the demand and supply theory.

The submission was made by the Centre when a writ petition challenging the hike being effected by the airlines operating in the Gulf sector in their fares during festival seasons came up for hearing.

In a statement, the Centre also submitted that introduction of caps on fares on various sectors will lead to market distortion. The airlines adopt dynamic pricing which is a global practice by often changing prices, depending on the day of the week, time of day, and number of days before departure of the flight and factoring in different components such as, how many seats a flight has, departure time, and average cancellations on similar flights. Dynamic pricing is a global pricing strategy in which highly flexible prices for products or services are based on current market demands.

The statement also pointed out that the domestic airline pricing runs in multiple levels (bucket or ‘Reservation Booking Designator) which are in line with the practice followed globally.

Usually, low fares are assigned to advance purchase booking (e.g. up to 90, 60, 30, 14, and 7 days before departure). Fare increases with the increase in demand for seats and as a flight’s available seat inventory diminishes, lower fares consequently may not be available. Therefore, a passenger who makes a booking closer to the date of travel may not get lower fares as the inventory earmarked for these lower fares may have already been booked. Besides, lower fare were available close to the date of departure due to lack of demand for a given flight.

However, in order to ensure that airlines do not charge excessive airfare from passengers during ‘a force majeure event’ (natural calamities and unexpected events), the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation often issued directions to cap airfares for a specific period.

