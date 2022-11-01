Govt. has deceived youth by raising retirement age in PSUs, says Satheesan

Decision will adversely impact the youth, especially at a time when unemployment rate is on the rise, says Leader of the Opposition

The government has deceived the youth of the State through its decision to increase the retirement age in public sector firms to 60 years, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

The decision, which was taken without consultations with the Opposition or the youth organisations, would adversely impact the youth, especially at a time when unemployment rate was on the rise. Earlier, the LDF and the Left youth organisations had strongly opposed the decision to raise the retirement age to 56 from 55. Youth organisations such as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) should make their stand clear on the government’s decision. Youth bodies, including the Youth Congress, would stiffly oppose the decision, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that youth and student organisations of the CPI(M) were out on the streets threatening and physically attacking people. Several such incidents had taken place in the State during the past few months, he added.

Price rise

The Chief Minister was keeping mum on the rise in prices of essential commodities, including rice. The Opposition had earlier cautioned the government against possible price rise. The shelves of retail outlets of Supplyco were empty, and the government had failed miserably to intervene in the market to rein in price rise, he said.

The Congress would strongly oppose the Governor if he went against the Constitution. The protests the CPI(M) was planning against the Governor were, in fact, directed against the Supreme Court, he alleged.