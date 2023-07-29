HamberMenu
Govt. gives administrative nod of ₹9.5 crore for Ernakulam MCH

July 29, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has accorded administrative sanction of ₹9.59 crore for Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam.

The assistance was included in the Plan fund for 2023-24. Around ₹8.1 crore will be utilised for purchasing medical equipment, according to Dr. Ganesh Mohan, superintendent.

Of this, ₹1.09 crore will be used to purchase an ultra sound machine for the Department of Pulmonology. An amount of ₹1.2 crore will be used for buying units for the Department of Cardiology. Around ₹1.4 crore will be utilised for strengthening waste processing systems and to improve the services of the emergency trauma care unit.

