Govt. fixes ₹20 as minimum fare for Water Metro ferries

Experts, NGOs demand that the fares be kept reasonable

The State government has announced ₹20 as the minimum fare for the 78 ferries that will be introduced in the Greater Kochi area under the Water Metro project.

It will be for a distance of up to 3 km. Commuters will have to pay ₹4 per head for every additional kilometre. The maximum fare on any route will be ₹40. It will be valid for a year since the modern air-conditioned ferries of the ₹747-crore project begin operation, first on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route.

In addition, Kochi Water Metro Limited (KMWL) has been tasked with constituting a fare-fixing committee to revise the fare structure in keeping with market conditions, said a government release.

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) had in February submitted a report to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), detailing a tentative fare structure, after conducting a comprehensive survey among potential ferry passengers who hail from the mainland and also from islands around the city that the ferries will interconnect.

The metro agency’s finance wing and its then managing director had reviewed the survey report and had forwarded it to the State government for approval. Islanders, NGOs, and experts in the public transport sector had demanded that the fares be kept reasonable, since most islanders were daily-wage earners.

NGOs peeved

Representatives of NGOs active in the arena of public transport said they expected Water Metro fares to be economically priced, since a bulk of travellers would be residents of isles that surround Kochi and locales in West Kochi.

“Both the ₹20 minimum fare and ₹4 per extra km are overpriced, since water transport is the most economical and energy-efficient among all modes of public transport. It could be affordable for IT professionals,” said P. Krishnakumar, general secretary of Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association. This works out to much more than the ₹2.75 per km fare mooted by K-Rail for the Silverline semi high speed railway project. Is this the model of sustainable and affordable public transportation for islanders around Kochi?” he asked.

Those of Greater Kochi Development Watch, an NGO which has been spearheading development needs in isles that the Water Metro would link, too echoed a similar demand.

Unique project

While preferring not to comment on the fare structure, KMRL sources said it would be the first time in Asia that this many ferries had been envisaged, all operating under a control-centre (based at the Vyttila Mobility Hub).

Jetty construction

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is building the first batch of 23 ferries—each capable of carrying up to 100 passengers. Officials of KMRL remained tight-lipped about when the first ferry would be ready for trials. But for Vyttila and Kakkanad, the construction of over two dozen other jetties has been hanging fire owing to what metro officials said was slow progress of work by the contractor who was awarded work on the Vyttila-Kakkanad and Ernakulam-West Kochi routes.