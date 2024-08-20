ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. failed to kick-start rehabilitation for Wayanad landslide victims, alleges BJP

Updated - August 20, 2024 01:22 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 01:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar inaugurating the State-level membership campaign of the party in Kochi on August 19. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The State government has not yet kick-started the rehabilitation of the victims of Wayanad landslides even three weeks after the disaster, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the State-level membership campaign of the BJP here on (August 19) Monday, Mr. Surendran said the Prime Minister, who visited Wayanad after the accident, had sought a detailed report from the State government. However, even after nine days, the State had not acted on it, he added. “Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should discuss the Mullaperiyar dam breach concerns with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin,” he said.

“The Congress and Communist leaders of the State, who claimed to be the champions of protecting the rights of the minority communities, are neglecting the plight of Hindu, Christian, and Sikh communities in Bangladesh,” he added. Addressing the media, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the Congress had remained silent on attacks against Hindus and temples in Bangladesh and had also turned a blind eye towards the misrule of the Mamata Banerji government in West Bengal.

“The BJP has made great strides in Kerala by winning over a significant number of votes in 60 Assembly seats. The party will emerge as a major force in the upcoming elections,” he added.

BJP leaders Aparajitha Sarangi, M.T. Ramesh, B.L. Santhosh, A.P. Abdullakutty, Kummanam Rajasekharan, P.K. Krishnadas, Sobha Surendran, K.S. Radhakrishnan and P.C. George were among those who attended the meeting.

