Govt failed to contain COVID, says League

KOCHI

08 July 2021 23:54 IST

Muslim League State general secretary P. M. A. Salam said the State government was a total failure in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

While States, which had a test positivity rate higher than Kerala had brought it down to less than 5%, the rate continued to be over 10% in Kerala, he told a press conference here on Thursday.

The government measures to contain the pandemic were unscientific and affecting small traders and ordinary people. Around eight lakh students, forming about seven per cent of the student population, did not have facilities for online studies, he said. Non-profit organisations and voluntary bodies were reaching out to help these students while the government was silent and inactive in these cases, he said.

