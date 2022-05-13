Govt.. failed on all fronts: Muraleedharan

I

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has asked how the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which is not even able to pay salary to the employees of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), will implement the SilverLine semi-high-speed railway project expected to cost over one-lakh crore.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is trying to gain commission for its leaders through the rail project while having scant regard for the concerns raised by the common man affected by it, he said at a convention organised by the National Democratic Alliance here on Friday in support of A.N. Radhakrishnan, it's candidate for the Thrikkakara byelection.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the government had put on hold the stone laying as part of the alignment survey fearing public backlash and defeat in the Thrikkakara byelection.

The Union Minister blamed the government for not trying to rein in the fuel price by reducing the value-added tax. In a federal structure, States had a role to support the Centre by initiating such steps, he said.

The Union Minister termed the Congress party in Kerala as the 'B' team of the Left front. The Leader of the Opposition himself had said earlier that they would not oppose the government on all issues. The Congress had lost its relevance, he claimed.